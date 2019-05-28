Enhanced behaviour monitoring policy framework

Guidance

Enhanced Behaviour Monitoring (EBM) provides a mechanism for giving assurance that ongoing risks (e.g. of harm; re-offending, or abscond) are being appropriately identified and managed within open prisons and with relevant residents of women’s prisons, and subsequently as individuals are permitted to spend unescorted periods of time away from the prison in the community whilst Released on Temporary Licence (ROTL).

