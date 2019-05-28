Guidance
Enhanced behaviour monitoring policy framework
Rules and guidance for prison and probation staff on the Enhanced Behaviour Monitoring scheme.
Enhanced Behaviour Monitoring (EBM) provides a mechanism for giving assurance that ongoing risks (e.g. of harm; re-offending, or abscond) are being appropriately identified and managed within open prisons and with relevant residents of women’s prisons, and subsequently as individuals are permitted to spend unescorted periods of time away from the prison in the community whilst Released on Temporary Licence (ROTL).
Published 28 May 2019