The DESG graduate scheme is streamed by engineering system anchors. These represent areas of work in which engineering graduates’ professional development can be rooted in within the MOD . These include:

aero

land

maritime: naval architecture

maritime: marine engineering

nuclear: weapons

nuclear: propulsion

weapons: weapons

weapons: ordnance, munitions and explosives

maritime combat systems

Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR)