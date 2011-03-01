Guidance
DESG graduate scheme: engineering system anchors
Guide to the career anchor areas available on the Defence Engineering and Science Group (DESG) graduate scheme.
Detail
The DESG graduate scheme is streamed by engineering system anchors. These represent areas of work in which engineering graduates’ professional development can be rooted in within the MOD. These include:
- aero
- land
- maritime: naval architecture
- maritime: marine engineering
- nuclear: weapons
- nuclear: propulsion
- weapons: weapons
- weapons: ordnance, munitions and explosives
- maritime combat systems
- Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR)