EM on spectacles and spectacle frames and lenses (COM(2025)3484)

The Government's summary of a Commission Delegated Regulation on the assignment of UDIs for spectacle frames, spectacle lenses and reading spectacles.

Department of Health and Social Care and Dr Zubir Ahmed MP
24 February 2026

This explanatory memorandum is about a Commission Delegated Regulation 2025/1920 amending Regulation (EU) 2017/745 of the European Parliament and of the Council, as regards the assignment of Unique Device Identifiers for spectacle frames, spectacle lenses and ready-to-wear reading spectacles..

It was submitted by Dr Zubir Ahmed MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health Innovation and Safety, Department of Health and Social Care.

