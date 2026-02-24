EM on spectacles and spectacle frames and lenses (COM(2025)3484)
The Government's summary of a Commission Delegated Regulation on the assignment of UDIs for spectacle frames, spectacle lenses and reading spectacles.
Documents
Details
This explanatory memorandum is about a Commission Delegated Regulation 2025/1920 amending Regulation (EU) 2017/745 of the European Parliament and of the Council, as regards the assignment of Unique Device Identifiers for spectacle frames, spectacle lenses and ready-to-wear reading spectacles..
It was submitted by Dr Zubir Ahmed MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health Innovation and Safety, Department of Health and Social Care.