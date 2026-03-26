EM on rules on medical devices (COM(2025)1023)
The government's summary of a proposal for a regulation on simplifying and reducing the burden of the rules on medical devices and in vitro diagnostic devices.
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This explanatory memorandum is about a proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending regulations (EU) 2017/745 and (EU) 2017/746 as regards simplifying and reducing the burden of the rules on medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices, and amending regulation (EU) 2022/123 as regards the support of the European Medicines Agency for the expert panels on medical devices and regulation (EU) 2024/1689 as regards the list of Union harmonisation legislation referred to in its Annex I.
It was submitted by Dr Zubir Ahmed MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health Innovation and Safety, Department for Health and Social Care.