Policy paper

EM on EU regulations 2017/745 & 2017/746 (COM(2024)43)

The government's summary of changes to the transitional arrangements for the supply of certain in vitro diagnostic medical devices within the European Union.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 May 2024

Documents

EM on the EU legislative framework for the supply of certain in vitro medical devices

PDF, 107 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission for a proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending regulations (EU) 2017/745 and (EU) 2017/746 as regards a gradual roll-out of Eudamed, information obligation in case of interruption of supply and the transitional provisions for certain in vitro diagnostic medical devices.

It was submitted by The .Rt. Hon Andrew Stephenson CBE MP, Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care, Department for Health and Social Care.

Published 14 May 2024

Related content