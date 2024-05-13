EM on EU regulations 2017/745 & 2017/746 (COM(2024)43)
The government's summary of changes to the transitional arrangements for the supply of certain in vitro diagnostic medical devices within the European Union.
Documents
Details
This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission for a proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending regulations (EU) 2017/745 and (EU) 2017/746 as regards a gradual roll-out of Eudamed, information obligation in case of interruption of supply and the transitional provisions for certain in vitro diagnostic medical devices.
It was submitted by The .Rt. Hon Andrew Stephenson CBE MP, Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care, Department for Health and Social Care.