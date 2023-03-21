EM on EU regulation 609/2013 (C(2022)9048)
The government's summary of an amendment to EU legislation to allow the use of nicotinamide riboside chloride in food for special medical purposes.
Details
This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission delegated regulation amending the annex to regulation (EU) No 609/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council to allow the use of nicotinamide riboside chloride as a source of niacin in food for special medical purposes and total diet replacement for weight control.
It was submitted by Neil O’Brien MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Minister for Public health and Primary care, Department of Health and Social Care.