Policy paper

EM on EU regulation 2017/745 (C(2022)8638)

The government's summary of EU legislation on reclassification of groups of certain active products without an intended medical purpose.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
25 January 2023

Documents

EM on EU regulation 2017/745

PDF, 108 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission implementing regulation laying down rules for the application of EU regulation 2017/745 as regards reclassification of groups of certain active products without an intended medical purpose).

It was submitted by Will Quince MP, Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care, Department for Health and Social Care.

Published 25 January 2023

Related content