EM on EU regulation 2017/745 (C(2022)8626)
The government's summary of EU legislation on common specifications for the groups of products without an intended medical purpose.
This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission implementing regulation laying down common specifications for the groups of products without an intended medical purpose listed in Annex XVI to EU regulation 2017/745.
It was submitted by Will Quince MP, Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care, Department for Health and Social Care.