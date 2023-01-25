Policy paper

EM on EU regulation 2017/745 (C(2022)8626)

The government's summary of EU legislation on common specifications for the groups of products without an intended medical purpose.

Department of Health and Social Care
25 January 2023

EM on EU regulation 2017/745

Details

This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission implementing regulation laying down common specifications for the groups of products without an intended medical purpose listed in Annex XVI to EU regulation 2017/745.

It was submitted by Will Quince MP, Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care, Department for Health and Social Care.

