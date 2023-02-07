Policy paper

EM on EU regulation 1925/2006 (C(2022)8592)

The government's summary of an amendment to EU regulation 1925/2006 concerning the use of green tea extracts.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
7 February 2023

Documents

EM on an amendment to EU regulation 1925/2006

PDF, 4.31 MB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This explanatory memorandum is about European Commission regulation 2022/2340 of 30 November 2022 amending Annex III to regulation 1925/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards green tea extracts containing (-)-epigallocatechin-3-gallate.

It was submitted by Neil O’Brien MP, Minister for Primary Care and Public Health, Department of Health and Social Care.

Published 7 February 2023

Related content