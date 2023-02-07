EM on EU regulation 1925/2006 (C(2022)8592)
The government's summary of an amendment to EU regulation 1925/2006 concerning the use of green tea extracts.
This explanatory memorandum is about European Commission regulation 2022/2340 of 30 November 2022 amending Annex III to regulation 1925/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards green tea extracts containing (-)-epigallocatechin-3-gallate.
It was submitted by Neil O’Brien MP, Minister for Primary Care and Public Health, Department of Health and Social Care.