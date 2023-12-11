Policy paper

EM on EU regulation 1333/2008 on food additives (C(2023)6632)

The government's summary of a European Commission regulation concerning the use of nitrates and nitrites as food additives.

Department of Health and Social Care
11 December 2023

EM on EU food additives legislation

This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission regulation (EU) / amending Annex II to regulation (EC) No 1333/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council and the Annex to Commission regulation (EU) No 231/2012 as regards food additives nitrites (E 249-250) and nitrates (E 251-252).

It was submitted by The Rt Hon Dame Andrea Leadsom DBE MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Department of Health and Social Care.

