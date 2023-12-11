EM on EU regulation 1333/2008 on food additives (C(2023)6632)
The government's summary of a European Commission regulation concerning the use of nitrates and nitrites as food additives.
Documents
Details
This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission regulation (EU) / amending Annex II to regulation (EC) No 1333/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council and the Annex to Commission regulation (EU) No 231/2012 as regards food additives nitrites (E 249-250) and nitrates (E 251-252).
It was submitted by The Rt Hon Dame Andrea Leadsom DBE MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Department of Health and Social Care.