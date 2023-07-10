Policy paper

EM on EU legislation relating to medicinal products for human use

The government's summary of a EU Commission proposal to amend EU legislation relating to medicinal products for human use and the impact on Northern Ireland.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 July 2023

EM on EU legislation relating to medicinal products for medicinal use (COM(2023)192)

Details

This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission proposal for a directive of the EP and of the Council on the Union code relating to medicinal products for human use, and repealing directive 2001/83/EC and directive 2009/35/EC.

It was submitted by Will Quince MP, Minister of State for Health, Department of Health and Social Care.

