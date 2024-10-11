Policy paper

EM on EU legislation concerning food safety (C(23)8519)

The government's summary of a European Commission delegated regulation about specific hygiene requirements for certain food products.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
11 October 2024

Documents

EM on European Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2024/1141 of 14 December 2023 as regards specific hygiene requirements for certain food products.

PDF, 122 KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This explanatory memorandum is about European Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2024/1141 of 14 December 2023 amending Annexes II and III to regulation (EC) No 853/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards specific hygiene requirements for certain meat, fishery products, dairy products and eggs.

It was submitted by Andrew Gwynne MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention, Department of Health and Social Care.

Updates to this page

Published 11 October 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content