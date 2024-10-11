EM on EU legislation concerning food safety (C(23)8519)
The government's summary of a European Commission delegated regulation about specific hygiene requirements for certain food products.
Documents
Details
This explanatory memorandum is about European Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2024/1141 of 14 December 2023 amending Annexes II and III to regulation (EC) No 853/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards specific hygiene requirements for certain meat, fishery products, dairy products and eggs.
It was submitted by Andrew Gwynne MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention, Department of Health and Social Care.