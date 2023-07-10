Policy paper

EM on EU law relating to medicinal products for human use

The government's summary of an EU Commission proposal to amend EU legislation relating to medicinal products for human use and the impact on Northern Ireland.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 July 2023

EM on EU legislation relating to medicinal products for human use (COM(2023)193)

PDF, 90 KB, 6 pages

This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission proposal for a regulation of the EP and of the Council laying down Union procedures for the authorisation and supervision of medicinal products for human use and establishing rules governing the European Medicines Agency, amending regulation (EC) No 1394/2007 and regulation (EU) No 536/2014 and repealing regulation (EC) No 726/2004, regulation (EC) No 141/2000 and regulation (EC) No 1901/2006.

It was submitted by Will Quince MP, Minister of State for Health, Department of Health and Social Care.

