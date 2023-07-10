EM on EU law relating to medicinal products for human use
The government's summary of an EU Commission proposal to amend EU legislation relating to medicinal products for human use and the impact on Northern Ireland.
Documents
Details
This explanatory memorandum is about a European Commission proposal for a regulation of the EP and of the Council laying down Union procedures for the authorisation and supervision of medicinal products for human use and establishing rules governing the European Medicines Agency, amending regulation (EC) No 1394/2007 and regulation (EU) No 536/2014 and repealing regulation (EC) No 726/2004, regulation (EC) No 141/2000 and regulation (EC) No 1901/2006.
It was submitted by Will Quince MP, Minister of State for Health, Department of Health and Social Care.