EM on an amendment to EU regulation 1925/2006 (C(2022)3493)
The government's summary of an amendment to EU regulation 1925/2006 concerning the use of monacolins from red yeast rice in food and food supplements.
This explanatory memorandum is about a Commission regulation amending Annex III to EU regulation 1925/2006 as regards labelling requirements for the use of monacolins from red yeast rice in food and food supplements placed on the EU market.
It was submitted by Maria Caulfield MP, Minister of State for Health, Department of Health and Social Care.