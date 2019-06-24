Research and analysis

Elitist Britain 2019

Detailed analysis of the educational background of business, political, media and public sector leaders in the UK.

Published 24 June 2019
Social Mobility Commission

Elitist Britain 2019

Elitist Britain 2019: summary

This report is an update to Elitist Britain 2014. It explored the educational background of leading figures across 9 broad areas:

  • politics
  • business
  • the media
  • Whitehall
  • public bodies
  • public servants
  • local government
  • the creative industries
  • women and sport

The report also makes recommendations on how to improve social diversity through the education system and employment practices.

