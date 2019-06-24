Research and analysis
Elitist Britain 2019
Detailed analysis of the educational background of business, political, media and public sector leaders in the UK.
This report is an update to Elitist Britain 2014. It explored the educational background of leading figures across 9 broad areas:
- politics
- business
- the media
- Whitehall
- public bodies
- public servants
- local government
- the creative industries
- women and sport
The report also makes recommendations on how to improve social diversity through the education system and employment practices.
Published 24 June 2019