MOD byelaws: East Sussex

The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Crowborough Camp & DTA ^
- Pippingford Park Old Lodge Rifle (Classification) 2-in Mortar and Grenade Ranges Byelaws 1943
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Newhaven Rifle Range in the County of Sussex Byelaws 1914
- Old Lodge Rifle Range ^
- Rye Rifle Range in the County of Sussex Byelaws 1927
- Seaford (A and B) Rifle Range ^
- Seaford (C) Rifle Range ^
- Seaford (D) Rifle Range ^
- Rye Rifle Range Byelaws 1915 ^
“ ^ No copy of the byelaw document is currently available.
