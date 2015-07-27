Decision
Early access to medicines scheme: expired scientific opinions
Medicines that were granted a positive opinion under the early access to medicines scheme (EAMS) which has now expired.
Documents
Details
These products were granted a positive scientific opinion (SO) by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) under the early access to medicines scheme (EAMS). The positive opinion for these products has expired following either the approval of marketing authorisation or withdrawal from the scheme.
