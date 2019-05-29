Early access to medicines scheme (EAMS) scientific opinion: tafamidis for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with wild type or hereditary cardiomyopathy to reduce all-cause mortality and cardiovascular-related hospitalisation

This positive scientific opinion was issued to Pfizer Limited for tafamidis for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with wild type or hereditary cardiomyopathy to reduce all-cause mortality and cardiovascular-related hospitalisation.

The scientific opinion includes:

a public assessment report

a treatment protocol: for patients for healthcare professionals on the pharmacovigilance system EAMs scientific opinion – background information for Medical Directors



Information and details regarding patient access

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web based registration system.

Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net.

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and Joe Magee, Secondary Care Directorate at Joe.Magee@dhsspsni.gov.uk.

For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at John.Hannah@gov.scot and Rosemarie.parr@gov.scot.

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Department of Health and Social Services by emailing Andrew Evans, Interim Chief Pharmaceutical Officer at Andrew.Evans@wales.gsi.gov.uk and Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy.