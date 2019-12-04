Decision
Early access to medicines scheme (EAMS) scientific opinion: Isatuximab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
EAMS scientific opinion given to Aventis Pharma in the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
This positive scientific opinion was issued to Aventis Pharma in the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
The scientific opinion includes:
- a public assessment report
- a treatment protocol:
- for healthcare professionals
- for patients
- on the pharmacovigilance system
- EAMs scientific opinion – background information for Medical Directors
Contacts
Information and details regarding patient access
For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net.
For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and Joe Magee, Secondary Care Directorate at Joe.Magee@dhsspsni.gov.uk.
For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at medicines.policy@gov.scot and Rosemarie.parr@gov.scot.
For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Health and Social Services Group by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer or Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at Pharmacyand.PrescribingBranch@gov.wales
Last updated 13 January 2020 + show all updates
- We have updated the published treatment protocol for healthcare professionals
- First published.