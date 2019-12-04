Decision

Early access to medicines scheme (EAMS) scientific opinion: Isatuximab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

EAMS scientific opinion given to Aventis Pharma in the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Published 4 December 2019
Last updated 13 January 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Isatuximab - Public Assessment Report (PAR)

PDF, 115KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Treatment protocol for healthcare patients

PDF, 293KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Treatment protocol for healthcare professionals

PDF, 288KB, 18 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Treatment protocol on the pharmacovigilance system

PDF, 117KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Isatuximab - background information for medical directors

PDF, 31.6KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This positive scientific opinion was issued to Aventis Pharma in the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report
  • a treatment protocol:
  • for healthcare professionals
  • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system
    • EAMs scientific opinion – background information for Medical Directors

Contacts

Information and details regarding patient access

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net.

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and Joe Magee, Secondary Care Directorate at Joe.Magee@dhsspsni.gov.uk.

For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at medicines.policy@gov.scot and Rosemarie.parr@gov.scot.

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Health and Social Services Group by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer or Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at Pharmacyand.PrescribingBranch@gov.wales

Published 4 December 2019
Last updated 13 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. We have updated the published treatment protocol for healthcare professionals
  2. First published.

Related content