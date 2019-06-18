Transparency data

DWP non-consolidated performance-related pay April 2017 to March 2018

Information on non-consolidated performance related pay data for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Published 18 June 2019
From:
Department for Work and Pensions

Documents

Details

Departments and their agencies are responsible for publishing aggregated information on their annual spend on non-consolidated performance related payments (in-year and end-year) for their staff (senior civil servants and delegated grades) for each performance year. For most departments this is 1 April to 31 March. The scope of the exercise is departments and their agencies (but not non-departmental public bodies).

