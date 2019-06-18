Transparency data
DWP non-consolidated performance-related pay April 2017 to March 2018
Information on non-consolidated performance related pay data for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Documents
Details
Departments and their agencies are responsible for publishing aggregated information on their annual spend on non-consolidated performance related payments (in-year and end-year) for their staff (senior civil servants and delegated grades) for each performance year. For most departments this is 1 April to 31 March. The scope of the exercise is departments and their agencies (but not non-departmental public bodies).
