DWP commercial pipeline 2019

An overview of the commercial pipeline at the Department for Work and Pensions in 2019.

Published 5 June 2019
A commercial pipeline is a forward look at potential commercial activity for an organisation.

The information presented is for information only and reflects the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) anticipated procurement pipeline. DWP makes no commitment that:

  • the requirements identified in this table will be procured
  • the annual value of any contract will be as stated
  • the timing of any future procurement exercises will be as stated

The sourcing route for any subsequent procurement has not been determined. For example, the procurement could be carried out by frameworks managed by Crown Commercial Services or open competitions. DWP cannot guarantee that these opportunities will be available to all suppliers.

