DSA02-DEPR: Defence Environmental Protection Regulations
This publication contains the Defence environmental protection regulations for UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) activity.
Documents
Details
These MOD environmental protection regulations are issued by the Defence Environmental Protection Regulator. These regulations should be read by Defence Organisations conducting activity on behalf of the MOD.
The regulations include the minimum arrangements which should be in place to manage environmental protection, they cover specific environmental protection issues relevant to Defence which directly link to UK environmental protection legislation.
The regulations aim to ensure Defence is committed to protecting the environment and achieving equivalent outcomes to UK environmental protection legislation.