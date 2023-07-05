Dostarlimab in the treatment of endometrial cancer
EAMS scientific opinion issued to GlaxoSmithKline UK Limited for dostarlimab in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) / microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer and who are candidates for systemic therapy.
For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.
The scientific opinion includes:
- a public assessment report (PAR)
- a treatment protocol:
- for healthcare professionals
- for patients
- on the pharmacovigilance system
- Information for NHS Medical Directors