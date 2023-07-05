Decision

Dostarlimab in the treatment of endometrial cancer

EAMS scientific opinion issued to GlaxoSmithKline UK Limited for dostarlimab in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) / microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer and who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
5 July 2023

Dostarlimab: Public Assessment Report (PAR)

Dostarlimab: Treatment protocol Information for healthcare professionals

Dostarlimab: Treatment protocol Information for patients

Dostarlimab: Information for NHS Medical Director

Dostarlimab: Treatment protocol Information on Pharmacovigilance system

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.

