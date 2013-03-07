Guidance
Disposal database: House of Commons report
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
- Published:
- 7 March 2013
- Last updated:
- 26 May 2017, see all updates
MOD present and future disposal properties that are in the public domain that is provided for reference in the House of Commons library.
Documents
Disposal database: House of Commons report March 2017
Disposal database: House of Commons report September 2016
Disposal database: House of Commons report June 2015
Disposal database: House of Commons report May 2014
Disposal database: House of Commons report October 2013
Disposal database: House of Commons report March 2013
Disposal database: House of Commons report January 2013
Disposal database: House of Commons report November 2012
Details
MOD present and future disposal properties that are in the public domain that is provided for reference in the House of Commons library.
Related information:
Document information
Published: 7 March 2013
Updated: 26 May 2017
- Added March 2017 document
- Added Disposal database: House of Commons report September 2016.
- Added May 2016 report.
- Added House of Commons report for June 2015.
- Added Interim Disposals databse report.
- Added October 2013 edition of MOD House of Commons disposal report.
- New report added
- First published.