Disposal database: House of Commons report

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
7 March 2013
26 May 2017, see all updates

MOD present and future disposal properties that are in the public domain that is provided for reference in the House of Commons library.

Disposal database: House of Commons report March 2017

Disposal database: House of Commons report September 2016

Disposal database: House of Commons report May 2016

Disposal database: House of Commons report June 2015

Disposal database: House of Commons report May 2014

Disposal database: House of Commons report October 2013

Disposal database: House of Commons report March 2013

Disposal database: House of Commons report January 2013

Disposal database: House of Commons report November 2012

  1. Added March 2017 document
  2. Added Disposal database: House of Commons report September 2016.
  3. Added May 2016 report.
  4. Added House of Commons report for June 2015.
  5. Added Interim Disposals databse report.
  6. Added October 2013 edition of MOD House of Commons disposal report.
  7. New report added
  8. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence Defence Infrastructure Organisation