Disability, mental health and wellbeing: civilian workforce report 2019
The Ministry of Defence's (MOD) first annual workforce report on disability, mental health and wellbeing.
The voluntary report sets out work the department is doing to support staff and promote good practice around disability, mental health and wellbeing.
It highlights the support that the MOD has in place for all employees, including for those with disabilities, support for people with mental health issues, and the wider initiatives in place for all staff to promote their wellbeing.