The DIO Projects Directorate Senior Management Structure Chart is no longer valid as it is out of date.

The DIO Project Structure chart shows the members of the Project Executive Committee (PEC), their individual contact details and areas of responsibility.

As part of the Operations area, DIO Projects is responsible for delivery of all infrastructure projects, the departments estate rationalisation business, including disposals and acquisitions, all capital construction projects, Project SLAM (Single Living Accommodation Modernisation), the Defence Technical Training Change Programme, Volunteer Estate modernisation, basing and all infrastructure business associated with the department’s equipment projects.

The publication of the DIO Project governance structure forms part of the Cabinet Office initiative being led by the Government’s Construction Strategy to give access to MOD-wide construction information.