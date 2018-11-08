Corporate report
DIO procurement plan 2018
The procurement plan has been developed to provide industry with insight into doing business with Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).
Details
This procurement plan provides industry with insight to doing business with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), information on various initiatives and strategies, such as the small to medium enterprise agenda and the government construction strategy; and a first look at DIO’s Forward contracting work plan.
Published 8 November 2018