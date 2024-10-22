Transparency data

Digitising Social Care Programme: SRO appointment letter

Appointment letter from DHSC confirming appointment of the senior responsible owner (SRO) of the Digitising Social Care Programme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
22 October 2024

Documents

Digitising Social Care Programme: SRO appointment letter

HTML

Details

Each government department publishes letters of appointment for their Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) senior responsible owners (SROs).

This letter from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirms the appointment of the SRO of the Digitising Social Care Programme. It includes information on:

  • the date of appointment
  • the project deliverables
  • what the SRO is responsible for
  • how long the role is expected to last

Updates to this page

Published 22 October 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content