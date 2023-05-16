Digital working in adult social care: What Good Looks Like

People at the Heart of Care set out a 10-year vision to reform adult social care, recognising the transformative role of technology in improving the quality and safety of care.

As part of work to achieve our ambitions for digital transformation, the Department of Health and Social Care has developed guidance on ‘what good looks like’ for social care technology. What Good Looks Like ( WGLL ) for adult social care aims to bring the needs of local authorities and care providers into one coherent piece of guidance to develop understanding of what they need to do to work well digitally.