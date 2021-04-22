Transparency data

DHSC: senior officials' travel, hospitality and meetings, October to December 2020

All data on senior officials’ travel, external meetings and hospitality.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
22 April 2021

Documents

DHSC's senior officials' hospitality, October to December 2020

View online Download CSV 3.14KB

DHSC's senior officials' travel, October to December 2020

View online Download CSV 5.76KB

DHSC's senior officials' meetings, October to December 2020

View online Download CSV 3KB

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care publishes details of senior officials’ travel expenses, meetings and hospitality on a quarterly basis.

Data from April 2020 onwards on the permanent secretary’s and chief medical officer’s meetings with external organisations has been incorporated with the travel expenses and hospitality of senior officials.

See previous data the permanent secretary’s and chief medical officer’s meetings.

Published 22 April 2021

Related content