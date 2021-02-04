Transparency data

DHSC: senior officials' travel, hospitality and meetings, July to September 2020

All data on senior officials’ travel, external meetings and hospitality.

Published 4 February 2021
Department of Health and Social Care

DHSC's senior officials' hospitality, July to September 2020

DHSC's senior officials' travel, July to September 2020

DHSC's senior officials' meetings, July to September 2020

The Department of Health and Social Care publishes details of senior officials’ travel expenses, meetings and hospitality on a quarterly basis.

Data from April 2020 onwards on the permanent secretary’s and chief medical officer’s meetings with external organisations has been incorporated with the travel expenses and hospitality of senior officials.

See previous data the permanent secretary’s and chief medical officer’s meetings.

