DHSC: senior officials' travel, hospitality and meetings, January to March 2021

All data on senior officials’ travel, external meetings and hospitality.

Department of Health and Social Care
15 July 2021

DHSC's senior officials' hospitality, January to March 2021

DHSC's senior officials' travel, January to March 2021

DHSC's senior officials' meetings, January to March 2021

The Department of Health and Social Care publishes details of senior officials’ travel expenses, meetings and hospitality on a quarterly basis.

Data from April 2020 onwards on the permanent secretary’s and chief medical officer’s meetings with external organisations has been incorporated with the travel expenses and hospitality of senior officials.

See previous data on the permanent secretary’s and chief medical officer’s meetings.

