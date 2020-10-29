Transparency data

DHSC: senior officials' travel, hospitality and meetings, April to June 2020

All data on senior officials’ travel, external meetings and hospitality.

Published 29 October 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

DHSC's senior officials' hospitality, April to June 2020

DHSC's senior officials' travel, April to June 2020

DHSC's senior officials' meetings, April to June 2020

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care publishes details of senior officials’ travel expenses, meetings and hospitality on a quarterly basis.

Data from April 2020 onwards on the permanent secretary’s and chief medical officer’s meetings with external organisations has been incorporated with the travel expenses and hospitality of senior officials.

See previous data the permanent secretary’s and chief medical officer’s meetings.

Published 29 October 2020

