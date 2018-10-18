Transparency data

DHSC: senior officials' business expenses and hospitality, 2018 to 2019

Data on senior officials’ business expenses and hospitality for the 2018 to 2019 financial year.

Published 18 October 2018
Last updated 24 April 2020 — see all updates
Documents

Senior officials' hospitality: January to March 2019

View online Download CSV 3.61KB

Senior officials' travel and expenses: January to March 2019

View online Download CSV 110KB

Senior officials' hospitality: October to December 2018

View online Download CSV 3.1KB

Senior officials' travel and expenses: October to December 2018

View online Download CSV 22.1KB

Senior officials' hospitality: July to September 2018

View online Download CSV 12.4KB

Senior officials' travel and expenses: July to September 2018

View online Download CSV 17.3KB

Senior officials' hospitality: April to June 2018

View online Download CSV 2.97KB

Senior officials' travel and expenses: April to June 2018

View online Download CSV 106KB

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishes details of senior officials’ business expenses and hospitality on a quarterly basis.

  1. Added missing entry from 'Senior officials' hospitality: January to March 2019' under Jonathan Van-Tam for 21 and 22 January.

  2. Added transparency data covering hospitality, and travel and expenses for January to March 2019.

  3. Added transparency data for October to December 2018 covering hospitality, and travel and expenses.

  4. Added transparency data for July to September 2018 covering hospitality, and travel and expenses.

  5. First published.

