DHSC: senior officials' business expenses and hospitality, 2018 to 2019
Data on senior officials’ business expenses and hospitality for the 2018 to 2019 financial year.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishes details of senior officials’ business expenses and hospitality on a quarterly basis.
Last updated 24 April 2020 + show all updates
Added missing entry from 'Senior officials' hospitality: January to March 2019' under Jonathan Van-Tam for 21 and 22 January.
Added transparency data covering hospitality, and travel and expenses for January to March 2019.
Added transparency data for October to December 2018 covering hospitality, and travel and expenses.
Added transparency data for July to September 2018 covering hospitality, and travel and expenses.
First published.