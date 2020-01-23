Transparency data

DHSC: permanent secretary's and CMO's meetings with external organisations, July to September 2019

Data on the permanent secretary's and chief medical officer's meetings with external organisations.

Published 23 January 2020
Last updated 23 January 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

DHSC permanent secretary and chief medical officer meetings, July to September 2019

View online Download CSV 1010Bytes

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishes details of the permanent secretary’s and chief medical officer’s external meetings on a quarterly basis.

Published 23 January 2020
Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Replaced attachment with correct version.

  2. First published.

Related content