DHSC: ministerial gifts, hospitality, travel and meetings, October to December 2020

Data on gifts that ministers gave and received, their external meetings and any overseas travel.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
22 April 2021
Last updated
24 October 2022 — See all updates

Documents

DHSC's ministerial gifts, October to December 2020

608 Bytes

DHSC's ministerial hospitality, October to December 2020

495 Bytes

DHSC's ministerial travel, October to December 2020

1.05 KB

DHSC's ministerial meetings, October to December 2020

31 KB

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishes details of ministers’ meetings with external organisations, gifts (given and received), hospitality and overseas travel on a quarterly basis.

Published 22 April 2021
Last updated 24 October 2022 + show all updates

  1. These records were updated with additional meetings in July 2022, but without a change note. They are therefore being republished to ensure full transparency.

  2. First published.

