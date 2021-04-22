DHSC: ministerial gifts, hospitality, travel and meetings, October to December 2020
Data on gifts that ministers gave and received, their external meetings and any overseas travel.
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishes details of ministers’ meetings with external organisations, gifts (given and received), hospitality and overseas travel on a quarterly basis.
Last updated 24 October 2022 + show all updates
-
These records were updated with additional meetings in July 2022, but without a change note. They are therefore being republished to ensure full transparency.
-
First published.