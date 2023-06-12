Guidance

DHSC group accounting manual 2023 to 2024

Mandatory annual reports and accounts guidelines for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) group bodies.

Department of Health and Social Care
12 June 2023

PDF, 2.03 MB, 339 pages

The DHSC group accounting manual (GAM) includes mandatory accounting guidance for DHSC group bodies completing statutory annual reports and accounts.

These group bodies include clinical commissioning groups, NHS trusts, NHS foundation trusts and arm’s length bodies.

The GAM is approved by the HM Treasury Financial Reporting Advisory Board. It’s based on the 2023 to 2024 HM Treasury Financial Reporting Manual.

Published 12 June 2023

