DHSC group accounting manual 2021 to 2022

Mandatory annual reports and accounts guidelines for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) group bodies.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
12 May 2021

Documents

DHSC group accounting manual 2021 to 2022

PDF, 1.53MB, 309 pages

Details

The DHSC group accounting manual (GAM) includes mandatory accounting guidance for DHSC group bodies completing statutory annual reports and accounts.

These group bodies include clinical commissioning groups, NHS trusts, NHS foundation trusts and arm’s length bodies.

The GAM is approved by the HM Treasury Financial Reporting Advisory Board. It’s based on the 2021 to 2022 HM Treasury Financial Reporting Manual.

