Transparency data

DHSC Government Major Projects Portfolio data, 2023

Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) March 2023 Government Major Projects Portfolio data that supports the 2022-23 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
20 July 2023

Documents

DHSC Government Major Projects Portfolio Data March 2023

CSV, 24 KB

View online

DHSC Government Major Projects Portfolio Data March 2023

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.6 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Each government department has published detailed information about projects on the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP). This includes a Delivery Confidence Assessment rating, financial information (whole life cost, annual budget and forecast spend), project schedule and project narrative.

The data reflects the status of the GMPP at 31 March 2023 and is published in support of the 2023 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.

Published 20 July 2023

Related content