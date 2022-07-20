DHSC Government Major Projects Portfolio data, 2022
Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) March 2022 Government Major Projects Portfolio data that supports the 2022 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.
Each government department has published detailed information about projects on the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP). This includes a Delivery Confidence Assessment rating, financial information (whole life cost, annual budget and forecast spend), project schedule and project narrative.
The data reflects the status of the GMPP at 31 March 2022 and is published in support of the 2022 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.