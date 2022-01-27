DHSC: gender pay gap report and data 2021
Data from the Department of Health and Social Care on the difference in employees’ average earnings from April 2020 to March 2021.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Gender pay gap legislation introduced in April 2017 requires all employers of 250 or more employees to report annually on their gender pay gap.
The gender pay gap is the difference between the average earnings of men and women, expressed relative to men’s earnings.
Published 27 January 2022