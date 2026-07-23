DHSC counter-fraud strategy: 2026 to 2029

This Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) counter-fraud strategy sets out a co‑ordinated programme of activity to tackle the underlying factors that enable fraud. It does this by:

embedding counter fraud by design across policies, processes and systems

identifying and understanding fraud risks through improved data and analysis

taking targeted, proportionate action to prevent, detect and disrupt fraud

pursuing enforcement, sanctions and recovery where fraud occurs

The strategy builds on our existing vision and places a stronger emphasis on the use of data and system-wide working by:

using data, analytics and emerging technologies (including artificial intelligence ( AI )) to better identify risk and target intervention

)) to better identify risk and target intervention strengthening collaboration across DHSC , its arm’s length bodies and wider partners to manage fraud end to end

, its arm’s length bodies and wider partners to manage fraud end to end making better use of shared knowledge, capability and resources across the health group

The strategy is structured around 4 priority areas:

prevention and detection

building our people and culture

whole system approach

enforcement and recovery

Counter-fraud work at a national level is led by the DHSC Anti-Fraud Unit ( AFU ), which works to prevent and deter fraud, bribery and corruption. The AFU also sponsors the work of the NHS Counter Fraud Authority, the arm’s length body responsible for tackling fraud in the NHS .