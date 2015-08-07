Transparency data

DHSC major projects: appointment letters for senior responsible owners

Department of Health and Social Care appointment letters for government major projects portfolio (GMPP) senior responsible owners (SROs).

Published 7 August 2015
Last updated 28 February 2021 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

New Hospital Programme: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 139KB, 5 pages

100,000 Genomes Project: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 367KB, 12 pages

Care and Support Reform Programme: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 146KB, 9 pages

Visitor and Migrant NHS Cost Recovery Programme: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 278KB, 9 pages

NHS Electronic Staff Record Reprocurement Programme: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 274KB, 10 pages

NHS Pensions Re-let Programme: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 273KB, 10 pages

National Pandemic Flu Service Programme: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 259KB, 9 pages

Childhood Flu Immunisation Programme: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 276KB, 10 pages

Programme for Health Visiting and Transfer 0-5 year olds Public Health commissioning to local authorities: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 278KB, 10 pages

Details

Each government department publishes letters of appointment for their government major projects portfolio (GMPP) senior responsible owners (SROs).

The letters include information on:

  • the date of appointment
  • the project deliverables
  • what the SRO is responsible for
  • how long the role is expected to last

The guidance for officials giving evidence to parliamentary select committees, known as the Osmotherly Rules was updated on 17 October 2014. As part of this update we are committed to publishing GMPP SRO letters of appointment.

Published 7 August 2015
Last updated 28 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added letter confirming Natalie Forrest's appointment as senior responsible owner for the New Hospital Programme, with effect from 1 January 2021.

  2. Added SRO appointment letters for 100,000 Genomes Project and Care and Support Reform Programme.

  3. First published.

