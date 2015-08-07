DHSC major projects: appointment letters for senior responsible owners
Department of Health and Social Care appointment letters for government major projects portfolio (GMPP) senior responsible owners (SROs).
Each government department publishes letters of appointment for their government major projects portfolio (GMPP) senior responsible owners (SROs).
The letters include information on:
- the date of appointment
- the project deliverables
- what the SRO is responsible for
- how long the role is expected to last
The guidance for officials giving evidence to parliamentary select committees, known as the Osmotherly Rules was updated on 17 October 2014. As part of this update we are committed to publishing GMPP SRO letters of appointment.
Last updated 28 February 2021 + show all updates
-
Added letter confirming Natalie Forrest's appointment as senior responsible owner for the New Hospital Programme, with effect from 1 January 2021.
-
Added SRO appointment letters for 100,000 Genomes Project and Care and Support Reform Programme.
-
First published.