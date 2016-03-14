Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC): an introduction
A brief history of DCDC, its composition and its role, both as an advisor to defence and a producer of defence publications.
Documents
Details
Please note: this edition is out of date. A new version will be published autumn 2021.
This leaflet provides an overview of the structure of the organisation and describes the roles and responsibilities of the teams that make DCDC an effective contributor to defence, to other government departments and to a global community of allies and partners.
Related information
Last updated 9 September 2021 + show all updates
-
Added a note to explain a new document version is coming soon.
-
First published.