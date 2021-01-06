Guidance

Designated standards: in vitro diagnostic medical devices

Notices of publication and a consolidated list for designated standards for in vitro diagnostic medical devices.

Office for Product Safety and Standards and Department of Health and Social Care
Wales, England, and Scotland

Designated standards: in vitro diagnostic medical devices – notice of publication, 1 January 2021

Designated standards: in vitro diagnostic medical devices – consolidated list, version 1, 1 January 2021

Notices of publication from the Department of Health and Social Care are provided above for designated standards for in vitro diagnostic medical devices. This is in support of the Medical Devices Regulations 2002 (as amended). A consolidated list of the standards is also available for reference by businesses.

