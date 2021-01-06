Designated standards: active implantable medical devices
Notices of publication and a consolidated list for designated standards for active implantable medical devices.
Documents
Details
Notices of publication from the Department of Health and Social Care are provided above for designated standards for active implantable medical devices. This is in support of the Medical Devices Regulations 2002 (as amended). A consolidated list of the standards is also available for reference by businesses.
Published 6 January 2021