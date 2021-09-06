DESA future sales brochure

Guidance

Ministry of Defence
6 September 2021

If you don’t know us, the Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) is an organisation within the UK Ministry of Defence that is responsible for managing the sale and transfer of surplus Armed Forces military equipment. As an ISO9001 accredited organisation, we have an established track record of providing high quality, combat proven military capability direct from the UK defence inventory as a cost effective alternative to buying new.

