Defence Equipment and Support ( DE&S ) has published its innovation strategy, aimed at delivering conditions for innovation to thrive within the organisation.

This strategy is closely aligned to the Defence Innovation Initiative, which was launched by Secretary of State for Defence, Michael Fallon in September. The DE&S innovation strategy outlines that technology alone does not deliver innovation; all teams within DE&S have a role in setting the conditions for successful innovation and should be empowered to do so.

