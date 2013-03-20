Transparency data
Department of Health and Social Care prompt payment of suppliers
Proportion of payments made within 5 and 30 working days.
Documents
Details
Quarterly data showing the percentage of suppliers paid within 5 days and 30 days of the Department of Health and Social Care receiving an invoice, from the financial year 2015 to 2016 onwards.
Monthly data showing the percentage of suppliers paid within 5 days, 10 days and 30 days of the Department of Health and Social Care receiving an invoice were recording until the end of 2015.
Published 20 March 2013
Last updated 13 January 2020 + show all updates
Last updated 13 January 2020 + show all updates
- Added quarter 2 figures for the 2019 to 2020 financial year. Updated quarter 1 figures for the 2019 to 2020 financial year and quarter 4 figures for the 2018 to 2019 financial year.
- Added quarter 4 figures for the 2018 to 2019 financial year and quarter 1 figures for the 2019 to 2020 financial year.
- Added Q2 and Q3 figures for 2018 to 2019.
- Added Q1 figures for 2018 to 2019.
- Added Q4 figures for 2017 to 2018.
- Added Q3 figures for financial year 2017 to 2018.
- Added Q2 figures for 2017 to 2018.
- Quarterly figures added for the 4th quarter of financial year 2016 to 2017.
- Added figures for Q3 of the financial year 2016 to 2017.
- Added figures for Q1 and 2 (Apr to Sept) of the financial year 2016 to 2017.
- Added figures for Q4 (Jan to Mar) of the financial year 2015 to 2016.
- Added quarterly data for the financial year 2015 to 2016.
- Added data for January 2016.
- Added data for December 2015.
- Added data for November 2015
- Data has been updated to include figures for 10 days and 30 days. Some data had been incorrectly inputted. It has now been corrected.
- Added data for August.
- Added data for May, June and July
- Updated with data on how promptly DH paid its suppliers for January to April 2015.
- Prompt payment figures for November and December 2014 have been added
- Prompt payment figures for October 2014 have been added
- Prompt payment figures for September 2014 have been added
- Prompt payment figures for August 2014 have been added
- Added prompt payment data for June.
- Added prompt payment data for May
- Added prompt payment data for April
- DH prompt payment of suppliers data for March 2014 added.
- Data for January 2014 added
- Date for December 2013 has been added
- Added November data
- Department of Health prompt payment of suppliers data for October has been added
- Updated to add data from September
- Prompt payment figures have been added for August
- Updated with information for June 2013.
- Information updated by including figure for April 2013
- First published.