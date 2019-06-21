Department for Exiting the European Union: business appointment rules advice, January to March 2019

This page provides information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU). It covers former staff at senior civil service levels SCS1 and SCS2 and equivalents and which fall within the scope of the business appointment rules. It also covers special advisers of equivalent level.

During the period January to March 2019, DExEU did not issue any decisions on applications submitted under the Business Appointment Rules.